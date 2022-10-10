FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN) — Fort Rucker is getting a brand new name.

Brigadier Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved.

The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

The installations and facilities that our Department operates are more than vital national

security assets. They are also powerful public symbols of our military, and of course, they are

the places where our Service members and their families work and live. The names of these

installations and facilities should inspire all those who call them home, fully reflect the history

and the values of the United States, and commemorate the best of the republic that we are all

sworn to protect Lloyd J. Austin III

The name change for the local military installation is Fort Novosel, after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.

The name Fort Rucker stems from General Colonel Edmund W. Rucker, who was a confederate officer during the Civil War. After the Civil War, Rucker became a wealthy industrial magnate, dealing with coal, steel, sales, land, and banking. He died in 1924.

The name changes plan to begin on December 18, which marks the end of an NDAA-mandated 90-day waiting period.

Other well-known Forts such as Fort Hood, Fort Bragg, and Fort Gordon, among others are undergoing changes. See the full list here.

