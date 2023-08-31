A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A two-vehicle crash left a Fort Payne man dead Thursday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Andy D. McSpadden, 50, died after the Nissan Rogue he was driving collided with a Mercedes GLC300 on U.S. 11 roughly four miles north of Reece City.

A passenger in the Nissan was injured and transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were transported to UAB Hospital with non-specific injuries.

No additional information is available as the ALEA continues to investigate.