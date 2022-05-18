MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the nationwide baby formula shortage forces families to seek alternative ways to feed their babies, the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Alabama is accepting donations of breast milk.

According to the organization’s website, MMBAL is a non-profit that collects donations of breast milk, processes them and sends the milk to mothers in need. MMBAL has served Alabama since 2013 and first distributed pasteurized breast milk in 2015.

MMBAL currently supplies 17 hospitals in Alabama:

Baptist Medical Center East

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Grandview Medical Center

Jackson Hospital

Princeton BMC

St. Vincent’s Hospital

UAB Hospital

Baptist Medical Center South

Children’s of Alabama

DCH Regional Medical Center

Huntsville Hospital

Mobile Infirmary Medical Center

Shelby Baptist Medical Center

RMC Anniston

Catawba Valley Medical Center

Southeast Alabama Medical Center

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

According to MMBAL’s website, it also has additional depots where donors can drop off breast milk:

MMBAL’s headquarters in Birmingham

Monogram Maternity in Birmingham

RMC Lactation Services in Anniston

A Nurturing Moment in Huntsville

Jackson Hospital Family Birth Center in Montgomery

Connections Breastfeeding in Madison

Cornerstone Family Chiropractic in Auburn

The Baby’s Room in Florence

Mother’s Milk Depot of Monroe County

Southeast Alabama Medical Center Depot in Dothan

Infirmary Health in Mobile