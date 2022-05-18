MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the nationwide baby formula shortage forces families to seek alternative ways to feed their babies, the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Alabama is accepting donations of breast milk.
According to the organization’s website, MMBAL is a non-profit that collects donations of breast milk, processes them and sends the milk to mothers in need. MMBAL has served Alabama since 2013 and first distributed pasteurized breast milk in 2015.
MMBAL currently supplies 17 hospitals in Alabama:
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Jackson Hospital
- Princeton BMC
- St. Vincent’s Hospital
- UAB Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Children’s of Alabama
- DCH Regional Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Mobile Infirmary Medical Center
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
- RMC Anniston
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Southeast Alabama Medical Center
- Connecticut Children’s Medical Center
According to MMBAL’s website, it also has additional depots where donors can drop off breast milk:
- MMBAL’s headquarters in Birmingham
- Monogram Maternity in Birmingham
- RMC Lactation Services in Anniston
- A Nurturing Moment in Huntsville
- Jackson Hospital Family Birth Center in Montgomery
- Connections Breastfeeding in Madison
- Cornerstone Family Chiropractic in Auburn
- The Baby’s Room in Florence
- Mother’s Milk Depot of Monroe County
- Southeast Alabama Medical Center Depot in Dothan
- Infirmary Health in Mobile