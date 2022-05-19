CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Online court records show Michael McGinnis, a former professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), pleaded guilty to the sex-related charges against him.

According to those court documents, McGinnis agreed to plead guilty to the charge of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and possession of obscene material.

His other charges, including electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree sodomy and enticing a child for immoral purposes were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

McGinnis was immediately sentenced to 30 years in the Alabama State Penitentiary.

Other conditions of the plea agreement include McGinnis being required to register as a sex offender and not have any contact with the victim.

As previously reported, McGinnis was first arrested on August 26, 2021, for attempting to illegally distribute a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child, and criminal solicitation to contribute a controlled substance crime.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office continued its investigation, seizing McGinnis’ cell phone, and found at least 18 images of child pornography spanning from October 2020 to September 2021.