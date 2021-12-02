Former Troy City Schools bookkeeper convicted of theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Thursday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the conviction and sentencing of Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, for stealing from the Troy City Schools District.

Tucker, a former bookkeeper with Troy City Schools, appeared before the Pike County Circuit Court on Wednesday to plead guilty on information to the theft of property in the first degree.

Tucker was ordered to pay $26,800.20 in restitution to Troy City Schools. Immediately following the sentencing hearing, Tucker paid $20,000 toward her court-ordered restitution.

Tucker was also sentenced to 46 months in prison, which was suspended based upon Alabama’s presumptive sentencing guidelines, as well as to two years of supervised probation.

During the sentencing hearing, Tucker admitted that, in her capacity as a bookkeeper, she collected money from teachers and parents for certain school events and unlawfully pocketed that money for her benefit.

She further admitted to concealing her thefts by using a fake receipt book.

“Ms. Tucker stole money provided by parents and teachers to further educational objectives,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Public employees working in Alabama’s schools must be honest when handling public money. Her conviction should send a clear message that abuses like hers will not be tolerated.”