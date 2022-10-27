Dale Strong is headed to the general election after defeating Casey Wardynski in a Republican runoff election Tuesday night.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dale Strong, the Republican nominee for Alabama’s 5th congressional district, in a Truth Social post earlier this week.

In the post, Trump stated Strong will be a “fantastic representative for North Alabama.”

“Dale was with us from the beginning and, in Congress, he will grow our economy, fight inflation, stop illegal immigration, strengthen our military, support our vets and brave law enforcement, defend the Second Amendment, and champion conservative values,” Trump wrote.

“Dale Strong is a fighter for our America First agenda, and has my complete and total endorsement,” the former commander-in-chief continued.

Trump’s endorsement for Strong comes just days before the November 8 election.

In a Facebook post, Strong thanked Trump for the endorsement.

I am humbled to have President Trump’s endorsement. It is a special day when the president calls you with that kind of good news. It is sad to see how two years of Joe Biden has weakened our national defense, opened our southern border, and sent the price of food and gas skyrocketing. The first step to save America comes in 12 days! I need your vote! Madison County Commission Chair, Republican congressional nominee Dale Strong

According to NPR’s tool tracking Trump’s endorsement during the 2022 election cycle, the Strong endorsement follows Trump’s endorsement of Alabama’s other Republican representatives in Congress.

Trump endorsed U.S. Reps. Robert Aderholt, Jerry Carl, Barry Moore, and Mike Rogers just ahead of Alabama’s primary election. He endorsed Rep. Gary Palmer four months ahead of the primary.

Strong will face Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P.J. Greer in November’s general election.