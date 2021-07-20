Former guard at Alabama women’s prison pleads guilty

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former federal corrections officer who worked at a women’s prison in Alabama has pleaded guilty to charges of sexually abusing an inmate and witness tampering.

Authorities say 32-year-old Eric Todd Ellis was charged for actions that occurred while he was working at the low-security federal lockup in Aliceville. A statement by prosecutors says Ellis was on duty when he engaged in sexual relations with a female inmate in the back of a prison laundry room last June.

He later admitted his actions to another officer and then encouraged the person in a recorded telephone call to lie about it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News