ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Just two days after a tornado destroyed Enterprise High and Hillcrest Elementary Schools, then-president George W. Bush and first lady, Laura Bush, visited the City of Progress.

The couple would walk through the rubble of what was the high school. They met privately with the eight families who lost children in the storm.

Rick Rainer was the principal of the high school at the time. Some 15-years-later, the horrible images of the storm hitting the school remain just as vivid today.

But, through the tragedy, Rainer had a renewal of faith. The school would receive financial donations from every corner of the country and several foreign countries.

He remembers getting a letter with a few dollars enclosed from a seven-year-old in North Carolina.

“Included in his little letter was something like $3.60,” Retired EHS principal Rick Rainer said. “He said ‘Mr. Rainer, I broke my piggy bank, here’s what I got I hope it helps’.”

Since retiring, Rainer has visited school districts nationwide talking about student safety as he says, the number one priority of any school system.