NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WDHN) — A former Miss Houston County faces charges in the Bahamas that she and two men plotted unsuccessfully to kill her husband, a former Auburn Tiger football player, in a case involving a prominent Wiregrass couple.

According to bahamascourtnews.com, Lindsay Shiver, 36 of Thomasville, Georgia was allegedly involved in a plot to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, of Thomasville, Georgia, with her alleged lover, Terrance Bethel, 28, of Abaco, Bahamas, and Faron Newbold, 29.

The News agency states law enforcement found out about the murder plot when they were investigating a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana. They claim officers came across messages on WhatsApp, a social media app regarding the plan to kill Robert Shiver while searching the phone of one of the suspects of the break-in.

According to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, Lindsay and Robert Shiver have a Caribbean home and sources tell the newspaper that Lindsay Shiver was engaged in an extra-marital affair with Bethel. WDHN has not been able to independently confirm the report’s accuracy.

RickeyStokesNews is reporting that Shiver paid a hitman to kill her husband. The three suspects were arrested in Abaco, where they were later flown to Nassau to appear before a judge.

All three suspects were not required to enter a plea during a court appearance on Friday. Their next appearance is scheduled for October 5.

Lindsay Shiver’s maiden name is Shirley, and according to Houston County Pageant Incorporated, she was named Miss Houston County in 2005, while also placing second in the National Peanut Festival pageant.

Robert Shiver currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Senior Life Insurance Company. According to his biography on his company’s website during his time in college, he was a member of the Auburn Tiger football team, where he served as a long snapper from 2006-2008.

Reports show he also had a brief stint in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.