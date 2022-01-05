Former Books-A-Million CEO to run against Alabama governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Books-A-Million CEO Lew Burdette announced Tuesday that he is running for governor of Alabama.

He currently heads a nonprofit that provides shelters and group homes for abused women and children.

Burdette joins a growing list of candidates challenging Gov. Kay Ivey in the Republican primary in May.

Since 2002, Burdette has been president of King’s Home. The Christian-based nonprofit organization operates residential group homes for children and domestic violence shelters for women and their children.

Like other challengers to Ivey, Burdette positioned himself as a political outsider and said he would be a “disrupter” in Montgomery.