COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Former Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall and a woman in the vehicle with him were arrested in Columbus on Thursday and are facing gun charges, according to Columbus Police.

Police stopped the vehicle Marshall was driving at 35th Street and River Road. An automatic handgun that had been modified was found in the car, police say.

Marshall and Lanequa Breshay Borders, 32, were each charged with a gun possession felony.

Marshall is from Wilcox County, Ga., and started his collegiate career at the University of Georgia. He was removed from the team for an unspecified violation of team rules. After playing junior college ball, he signed with Auburn. He started at quarterback in 2013 and led Auburn to a memorable season that included a loss to Florida State in the National Championship Game played in the Rose Bowl.

He has played professionally since leaving Auburn. He played in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets. He was suspended by the Jets for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

He has since played in the Canadian Football League.