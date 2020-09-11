LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has turned himself in to the Lee County Jail to begin a four-year prison sentence.
This comes after Hubbard’s appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court was denied back in August. Hubbard is accused of violating ethics violations during his time as Speaker of the House. He was found guilty on 12 counts back in 2016.
Hubbard served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1998 until his conviction in 2016.
LATEST POSTS
- Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard turns himself in to begin 4-year prison sentence
- ‘Southwest Molester’ John Paul Dejnozka dies of COVID-19
- Bill aims to combat racial disparities in maternal, infant mortality
- Holly Pond man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman with hammer, breaking into a vehicle
- COVID-19 patient discharged from Huntsville Hospital after 95 days