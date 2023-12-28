(WHNT) — Former Alabama Republican Party Chairman and longtime staple of Madison County politics, Elbert Peters has passed away at 90.

Peter’s family told News 19 that the lifelong political organizer died Thursday.

The Alabama GOP also announced Peters’ passing on social media saying his contributions to the party were immeasurable and he will be missed.

Peters once served as AL-GOP Chairman and was a long-time member of the Republican State Executive Committee. He had also served as the Republican Chairman for the Fifth Congressional District.

Locally, Peters also served on the Madison County Republican Executive Committee. He also was the organizer of the Madison County Republican’s Men’s Club and their regular breakfasts.

Congressman Dale Strong said on social media Peters shared the idea of starting the Men’s Club Breakfasts with him the very first time they met at a Monrovia Men’s Club Barbecue. He said the events have been a great success in the years since. The congressman said that Peters was a key part of how the Alabam Republican Party has developed over the years.

“I’ve known Elbert Peters for decades, and I admire the role he played in growing the Republican Party,” Strong said. “He was a true Conservative Republican through and through. He was instrumental in making the Alabama Republican Party what it is today.”

Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger also offered a tribute to Peters on social media.

“Mr. Peters was a man among men,” the judge said. “When he spoke you better listen and do what he told you. I will be forever grateful for his wisdom and support. Godspeed, J. Elbert Peters. I know that you and Ms. Melba are so happy to see one another.”

Alabama Republican Chairman John Wahl said he was deeply saddened by Peters’ passing.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of my predecessor, mentor, and friend, Elbert Peters,” Wahl said. “It was an incredible honor to serve alongside him on both the AL-GOP Steering and State Executive Committees, and I will always treasure our many conversations. Chairman Peters had a true servant’s heart, working tirelessly on behalf of our Party on the local, state, and national level for decades.”