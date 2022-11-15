FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police have identified two people killed over the weekend in what they are calling a murder-suicide.

Police identified Isaac Thompson, 22, as the shooter and Jeremiah Booker, 20, as the victim.

Isaac Thompson Jeremiah Booker

“The fact that my baby boy is not here, it’s not fair,” Pam Duke said through tears. “It’s not fair at all.”

A family shattered after Foley Police were called to Camellia Gardens Apartments early Saturday morning to an apparent suicide but that soon changed to a murder-suicide according to Foley Police Sgt. Glenn Hartenstein.

“When we responded we also noticed another male subject deceased in a van close by to where the male subject was found in the breezeway of the apartment complex,” said Hartenstein.

The man in the breezeway Thompson. In the van, Booker, Tora Payne’s baby brother.

“He was the type of person who would give you his last dollar and shirt off of his back just to make sure you would smile that day.” She is lost without him. “No matter where we were or what we did as long as we were together that was where home was at,” she said.

His mother is still trying to come to grips with what has happened, “It doesn’t get easier you just learn how to deal with it right now,” she said. “I don’t want to deal right now. I don’t even care for reality.”

Police said Thompson, Booker and a woman had all gone out earlier that night. Booker had fallen asleep in the van in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police say there was an argument between the woman and Thompson. Shortly afterward they say he shot Booker and then himself.