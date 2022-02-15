MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Five Alabama nonprofits serving domestic violence victims have been awarded over half a million dollars in federal grants.

Gov. Kay Ivey gave grants totaling $567,424 out of supplemental funds from the American Rescue Plan.

“These funds will assure victims that they have help and resources they can turn to in situations involving domestic violence,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies and their staff members for assisting victims and their families during these trying times in their lives.”

Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc. in Huntsville received $200,000 to serve victims in Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.

The Domestic Violence Intervention Center in Opelika received $85,000 to serve victims in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

The House of Ruth in Dothan received a $34,314 grant to serve victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

The Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (Family Sunshine Center) received a $185,000 grant to serve victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

Second Chance Inc. of Anniston received $63,110 to serve victims in Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega counties.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the funds.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in providing additional funds to support the important work of these agencies,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “We owe a debt of gratitude to these agencies, their staff and volunteers for their dedication to assisting victims.”