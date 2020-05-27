Fish for free in Alabama’s waters June 13

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabamians and out-of-state visitors are invited to fish for free in Alabama’s public waters. This includes most freshwater and saltwater locations.

This Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 13th, is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 6-14th.

Free Fishing Day allows everyone to enjoy the outstanding fishing Alabama has to offer without a fishing license.

“This is the perfect opportunity for non-anglers to test the fishing waters and to remind former anglers of all the fun they’ve been missing,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). “It’s also a day for kids to learn how fun and exciting fishing is, while giving families a chance to do something together outdoors.”

According to the ADCNR, fishing license requirements are waived for Free Fishing Day but those fishing for red snapper will still need a $10 Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement and a free saltwater angler registration.

The department also says that State Public Fishing Lakes still require a fishing permit on Free Fishing Day, and fishing in a private pond requires the pond owner’s permission.

Anglers looking for a new public fishing spot are encouraged to explore the fishing section of www.outdooralabama.com.