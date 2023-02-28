DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Dutch Bros Coffee just announced its first-ever Alabama location will be opening in Decatur.
In June 2022, it was initially confirmed that the beloved Northwestern coffee chain was making its way to the Yellowhammer state by way of Huntsville.
However, the company’s PR team said that the first Alabama location will actually be 1805 W Beltline Road in Decatur. It is slated to open sometime in spring 2023.
The other two locations that have been confirmed are Zierdt Road and University Drive. Both of those locations are set to begin construction in March.
Currently, the closest location is Smyrna, Tennessee. There you can find some of their signature goodies, like Dutch Soda, smoothies, Rebel Tea or assorted baked goods.
The coffee company got its start in Grants Pass, Oregon, and has slowly started to expand across the nation over the past few years. Aside from the few locations in Tennessee, there are almost no locations anywhere east of Oklahoma.