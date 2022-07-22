MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – A week after the first Alabama case of Monkeypox was reported, the state received its first doses of the vaccine.

Doctor Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says skin lesions are the first sign someone may need to be tested for it.

The vaccine is a two-dose vaccine and due to the limited supply, Dr. Landers said those in close contact with people who have monkeypox as well as lab workers handling testing will receive the vaccine.

Those considered to have close contact include people who are known to have been exposed within the past 14 days to someone with monkeypox or to a person attending an event at a venue where the virus was known to have been transmitted, according to ADPH.

As of Friday, Alabama had four cases in the state. Only five states in the country have reported no cases of monkeypox to the CDC, including Mississippi, Alaska, Maine, Montana, Vermont and Wyoming.