ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) recently put out its “End-of-Year” press release, revealing the number of traffic-related deaths in 2022.

586 lives were lost in crashes across the state last year, as Troopers said they investigated a total of 31,990 accidents. There were 10,914 injuries among those wrecks.

ALEA said that while the number of people killed on the road may seem high, there were 19 fewer deaths than in 2021. Crashes also declined by 2,185, and injuries were down 646.

During the nine-day extended holiday period around Christmas and New Year’s, 14 people died in traffic-related accidents in DeKalb, Limestone, Marshall, Baldwin, Chambers, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Jefferson, Monroe and Tuscaloosa counties.

ALEA said of those killed during the holiday period, there 11 were drivers and three passengers, adding that only four were wearing their seatbelts.

Our Troopers did a phenomenal job this year actively patrolling and working numerous high-visibility details in order to reduce crashes and save lives. However, they were tasked with

notifying the loved ones of these 14 individuals following the fatal crashes over the holiday

season. This is one of the most difficult parts of our job and we at ALEA offer our heartfelt

condolences to the families and loved ones.” Col. Jimmy Helms, Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety

Buckling up is the “single most effective action” you can do to protect yourself in a crash, ALEA said, encouraging drivers to stay safe and alert on the roads in 2023.

You can read all of ALEA’s top driving safety tips here.