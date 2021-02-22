Fewer new cases of COVID-19 reported across Alabama

There is some encouraging news in the fight against COVID-19 – as of Monday, the statewide seven-day new case average is at its lowest since September.

All but two of Alabama’s counties have seen their seven-day case average drop significantly so far in February, and several counties in north Alabama are among those with the steepest decline.

Jackson County has seen a larger decrease in new cases than any other county in the state. The county is among 11 counties whose seven-day average new case rate has dropped by at least 80 percent this month.

This time last month, the county was averaging around 40 new cases per day – in the past week, that number has been around just five cases per day.

Madison County has seen a nearly 70 percent decrease in its rolling seven-day case average so far this month.

However, health officials are warning that with the spread of new COVID-19 variants, it is more important than ever for Americans to continue practicing preventative measures.

Last week the Alabama Department of Public Health announced there are at least eight confirmed cases of the UK variant in the state.

Now the last time the statewide seven-day average was this low was Sept. 12.

As of yesterday, no county in Alabama reported more than 100 new cases per day; the first time this has happened since Oct. 8.