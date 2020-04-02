Few and far between: Governor Ivey answers questions on Twitter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced a live #COVID19 Q&A on twitter for Thursday. She immediately started getting replies of people asking about a variety of subjects including a shelter-in-place order, expanded medicaid and general questions about work right now.

Alabamians, I want to hear from you!



Don’t forget to participate in my live #COVID19 Q&A from noon to 1 p.m.



Be sure to tweet #AskGovIvey or reply below, so I can see your questions! pic.twitter.com/pBe09jNppO — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 2, 2020

In the hour-long session, the governor answered less than a dozen questions. She then ended the session by posting a video thanking everyone for their questions. Many asking questions using #AskGovIvey were upset about the limited number of questions answered.

We’ve compiled a list of tweets and the governor’s answers below.

Please note: the tweets she answered ended up in a long chain of other tweets. To make things easier to navigate, we posted pics of the tweets that link through to the Twitter thread.