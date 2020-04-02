Few and far between: Governor Ivey answers questions on Twitter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced a live #COVID19 Q&A on twitter for Thursday. She immediately started getting replies of people asking about a variety of subjects including a shelter-in-place order, expanded medicaid and general questions about work right now.
In the hour-long session, the governor answered less than a dozen questions. She then ended the session by posting a video thanking everyone for their questions. Many asking questions using #AskGovIvey were upset about the limited number of questions answered.
We’ve compiled a list of tweets and the governor’s answers below.
Please note: the tweets she answered ended up in a long chain of other tweets. To make things easier to navigate, we posted pics of the tweets that link through to the Twitter thread.