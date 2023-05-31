BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The FBI has a new “Surf Online Safely” program for students in third grade up until eighth.

The program is “a free, educational program for children that teaches cyber safety and helps them become better digital citizens in a fun and engaging way.”

The service is designed to educate students in third through eighth grades on subjects such as malware, cyberbullying and digital safety.

Agents say they have seen a 10-fold increase in cybercrime among children over the last year from online trafficking to sextortion.

The FBI says cybercriminals are luring children into dangerous places online, sending things like malware, texting for payments and taking advantage of children’s social media engagement over the summer.