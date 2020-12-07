Fayette County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing west Alabama woman.

Marilyn Watkins, 70, was last seen Friday at 11 a.m. at her home in the 200-block of County Road 267 in Fayette.

She is 5′ 2″ tall, weighs 136 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes, and authorities said she may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment.

She may be traveling in a white Infiniti G37 with Alabama license plat 32AM658.

Anyone with information on Watkins’s location should call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 932-3205.