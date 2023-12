DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Winston County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced that a man who allegedly killed his daughter was arrested late Saturday evening.

According to WCSO, Shannon Stewart, 33, of Double Springs, was charged with capital murder in the death of Amasia Stewart, his 2-month-old daughter.

Authorities say more charges will be pending and information will follow as this is an ongoing investigation.