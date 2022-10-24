THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father has been charged with the murder of his son following a shooting at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 on the 5000 block of Kooiman Road, according to an updated release from the Mobile Police Department.

Joshua Barnickle, 37, suffered several gunshot wounds. He was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said they responded to the home for “one down involving a domestic altercation.”

John Barnickle, 66, was taken into custody and transported to Metro Jail. There are no additional details at this time to “protect the integrity of the investigation,” according to MPD.

The Mobile County Crime Map showed at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90.

Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked in the driveway of a home on Kooiman Road. Police tape also lined a section of the property.

This is a developing story.