(STACKER) – Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Alabama from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

OMDb // Stacker

Debby Ryan

– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (5/13/1993)

– Known for:

— Patty Bladell in “Insatiable” (2018-2019)

— Holli in “Sing It!” (2016)

— Jessie Prescott in “Jessie” (2011-2015)

OMDb // Stacker

Sonequa Martin-Green

– Born: Russellville, Alabama, USA (3/21/1985)

– Known for:

— Michael Burnham / Cmdr. Michael Burnham in “Star Trek: Discovery” (2017-2021)

— Sasha Williams in “The Walking Dead” (2012-2020)

— Kamiyah James in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (2021)

OMDb // Stacker

Courteney Cox

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (6/15/1964)

– Known for:

— Monica Geller / Monica Geller-Bing in “Friends” (1994-2004)

— Gale Weathers in “Scream” (1996)

— Gale Weathers in “Scream 3” (2000)

OMDb // Stacker

Kim Dickens

– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (6/18/1965)

– Known for:

— Detective Rhonda Boney in “Gone Girl” (2014)

— Sarah Kennedy in “Hollow Man” (2000)

— Joanie Stubbs in “Deadwood” (2004-2006)

OMDb // Stacker

Ajiona Alexus

– Born: Tuskegee, Alabama, USA (3/16/1996)

– Known for:

— Kato in “BMF” 2021

OMDb // Stacker

Octavia Spencer

– Born: Montgomery, Alabama, USA (5/25/1970)

– Known for:

— Dorothy Vaughan in “Hidden Figures” (2016)

— Minny Jackson in “The Help” (2011)

— Wanda in “Fruitvale Station” (2013)

Randy Shropshire // Getty Images // Stacker

Laverne Cox

– Born: Mobile, Alabama, USA (5/29/1972)

– Known for:

— Gail in “Promising Young Woman” (2020)

— Sophia Burset in “Orange Is the New Black” (2013-2019)

— Chantelle in “Musical Chairs” (2011)

OMDb // Stacker

Felicia Day

– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (6/28/1979)

– Known for:

— Producer in “The Guild” (2007-2013)

— Penny in “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” (2008)

— Fairy in “The Legend of Neil” (2008-2010)

Fantasy Films // Stacker

Louise Fletcher

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (7/22/1934)

– Known for:

— Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975)

— Helen Rosemond in “Cruel Intentions” (1999)

— Elizabeth Deane in “Virtuosity” (1995)

Featureflash Photo Agency // Shutterstock // Stacker

Sondra Locke

– Born: Madison, Alabama, USA (5/28/1944)

– Died: 11/3/2018

– Known for:

— Antoinette Lily in “Bronco Billy” (1980)

— Jennifer Spencer in “Sudden Impact” (1983)

— Lynn Halsey-Taylor in “Every Which Way but Loose” (1978)

OMDb // Stacker

Beth Grant

– Born: Gadsden, Alabama, USA (9/18/1949)

– Known for:

— Kitty Farmer in “Donnie Darko” (2001)

— Helen in “Speed” (1994)

— Carla Jean’s Mother in “No Country for Old Men” (2007)

OMDb // Stacker

Julia Campbell

– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (3/12/1962)

– Known for:

— Christie in “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” (1997)

— Janet Davidson in “Kicking & Screaming” (2005)

— Eve Munro in “Justified” (2013)

OMDb // Stacker

Barret Swatek

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (3/3/1977)

– Known for:

— Victoria Jenkins in “Yellowstone” (2018)

— Ally Saxton / Ally in “Awkward.” (2011-2016)

— Sage in “American Housewife” (2017-2021)

OMDb // Stacker

Kate Jackson

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (10/29/1948)

– Known for:

— Mrs. Amanda King in “Scarecrow and Mrs. King” (1983-1987)

— Sabrina Duncan in “Charlie’s Angels” (1976-1979)

— Claire in “Making Love” (1982)

OMDb // Stacker

Sunny Mabrey

– Born: Gadsden, Alabama, USA (11/28/1975)

– Known for:

— Bonnie (Mamaw, 30’s) in “Hillbilly Elegy” (2020)

— Tiffany in “Snakes on a Plane” (2006)

— Charlie Mayweather in “xXx: State of the Union” (2005)

OMDb // Stacker

Brett Butler

– Born: Montgomery, Alabama, USA (1/30/1958)

– Known for:

— Grace Kelly in “Grace Under Fire” (1993-1998)

— Melinda Maxwell in “Beach Cougar Gigolo”

— Brett Butler in “The Comedian” (2016)

OMDb // Stacker

Polly Holliday

– Born: Jasper, Alabama, USA (7/2/1937)

– Known for:

— Mrs. Deagle in “Gremlins” (1984)

— Flo Castleberry in “Alice” (1976-1980)

— Marva Kulp, Sr. in “The Parent Trap” (1998)

OMDb // Stacker

Cathy O’Donnell

– Born: Siluria, Alabama, USA (7/6/1923)

– Died: 4/11/1970

– Known for:

— Wilma Cameron in “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946)

— Keechie in “They Live by Night” (1948)

— Tirzah in “Ben-Hur” (1959)

OMDb // Stacker

Amber Benson

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (1/8/1977)

– Known for:

— Chance in “Chance” (2002)

— Cheyenne in “The Crush” (1993)

— Traci Levine in “Latter Days” (2003)

OMDb // Stacker

Julie Gholson

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (6/4/1958)

– Known for:

— Mary Call in “Where the Lilies Bloom” 1974

— Self – Actress in “The Bob Braun Show” 1974

OMDb // Stacker

Jasika Nicole

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (4/10/1980)

– Known for:

— Astrid Farnsworth / Alternate Astrid Farnsworth / Esther Figglesworth in “Fringe” (2008-2013)

— Wendy in “She’s Out of My League” (2010)

— Billie Steinberg in “Suicide Kale” (2016)

OMDb // Stacker

Donna D’Errico

– Born: Dothan, Alabama, USA (3/30/1968)

– Known for:

— Carly in “Survive the Game” (2021)

— Mabel in “Frank and Penelope” (2022)

— Stephanie in “37135” (2018)

OMDb // Stacker

Mary Badham

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (10/7/1952)

– Known for:

— Scout Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962)

— Chrissie in “Let’s Kill Uncle” (1966)

— Sport Sharewood in “The Twilight Zone” (1964)

OMDb // Stacker

Caitlin Carver

– Born: Monrovia, Alabama, USA (3/31/1992)

– Known for:

— Nancy Kerrigan in “I, Tonya” (2017)

— Becca in “Paper Towns” (2015)

— Muffy Tuttle in “Dear White People” (2017-2021)

OMDb // Stacker

Gail Strickland

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (5/18/1945)

– Known for:

— Esther MacInerney in “The American President” (1995)

— Dorcas Trilling in “Dark Shadows: The Vampire Curse” (1969)

— The Mrs. in “How to Make an American Quilt” (1995)

OMDb // Stacker

Tallulah Bankhead

– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (1/31/1902)

– Died: 12/12/1968

– Known for:

— Connie Porter in “Lifeboat” (1944)

— Mrs. Trefoile in “Die! Die! My Darling!” (1965)

— Catherine the Great in “A Royal Scandal” (1945)

OMDb // Stacker

Anna Lee Carroll

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (10/7/1930)

– Died: 4/30/2017

– Known for:

— Davanna Woman in “Not of This Earth” (1957)

— Nina Olson in “One Step Beyond” (1959)

— Denise Colbert in “Fear No More” (1961)

OMDb // Stacker

Annabelle Gurwitch

– Born: Mobile, Alabama, USA (11/4/1961)

– Known for:

— Sarah in “Melvin Goes to Dinner” (2003)

— Steven’s Sister-in-Law in “The Cable Guy” (1996)

— Roxanne Atkins in “Mousehunt” (1997)

OMDb // Stacker

Nell Carter

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (9/13/1948)

– Died: 1/23/2003

– Known for:

— Nell Harper in “Gimme a Break!” (1981-1987)

— Ain’t Got No’ / ‘White Boys in “Hair” (1979)

— Dorita in “Modern Problems” (1981)

OMDb // Stacker

Jarma Lewis

– Born: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA (6/5/1931)

– Died: 11/12/1985

– Known for:

— Jessica Collins in “The Tender Trap” (1955)

— Stewardess in “The Magnetic Monster” (1953)

— Grace Connors in “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” (1957)

OMDb // Stacker

Gail Patrick

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (6/20/1911)

– Died: 7/6/1980

– Known for:

— Cornelia Bullock in “My Man Godfrey” (1936)

— Bianca Bates in “My Favorite Wife” (1940)

— Linda Shaw in “Stage Door” (1937)

OMDb // Stacker

Cornelia Sharpe

– Born: Selma, Alabama, USA (10/18/1943)

– Known for:

— Leslie in “Serpico” (1973)

— Nora Hayes in “The Reincarnation of Peter Proud” (1975)

— Tony Francis Fan in “The Adventures of Pluto Nash” (2002)

OMDb // Stacker

Kimberley Conrad

– Born: Moulton, Alabama, USA (8/6/1962)

– Known for:

— Waitress in “Falcon Crest” (1989)

— Woman in “Highway to Heaven” (1989)

— Self in “E! True Hollywood Story” (2006)

OMDb // Stacker

Angela Little

– Born: Albertville, Alabama, USA (7/22/1972)

– Known for:

— Tex’s Girlfriend in “Rush Hour 2” (2001)

— Sheryl in “My Boss’s Daughter” (2003)

— Beth Anne in “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” (2007)

OMDb // Stacker

Jennifer Newton

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (12/11/1980)

– Known for:

— Lois Lane in “Superman Classic” (2011)

— Lois Lane in “Bizarro Classic” (2012)

— Ellie in “The Gentle Barn” (2005)

OMDb // Stacker

Ashley Crow

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (8/25/1960)

– Known for:

— Janice in “The Good Son” (1993)

— Sarah Marks in “Minority Report” (2002)

— Michelle Castle in “Probe” (1988)

OMDb // Stacker

Candace Bailey

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (5/20/1982)

– Known for:

— Skylar Stevens in “Jericho” (2006-2008)

— Fauna in “Tak 2: The Staff of Dreams” (2004)

— Princess Leia Organa / Girl / Various in “Robot Chicken: Star Wars” (2007)

OMDb // Stacker

Kate Orsini

– Born: Talladega, Alabama, USA (not available)

– Known for:

— FBI Special Agent Isabel Monet in “NCIS” (2018)

— FBI Agent Audrey Rush in “NCIS: Los Angeles” (2020)

— Mini-Mart Clerk in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (2002)

OMDb // Stacker

Robin Roberts

– Born: Tuskegee, Alabama, USA (11/23/1960)

– Known for:

— Robin Roberts in “The Lego Ninjago Movie” (2017)

— Former Bella in “Pitch Perfect 2” (2015)

— Self in “He Got Game” (1998)

OMDb // Stacker

Paula Poundstone

– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (12/29/1959)

– Known for:

— Forgetter Paula in “Inside Out” (2015)

— Paula Small in “Home Movies” (1999)

— Karen in “Hyperspace” (1984)

OMDb // Stacker

Mayte Garcia

– Born: Fort Rucker, Alabama, USA (11/12/1973)

– Known for:

— Pep Clemente in “Firehouse Dog” (2007)

— Darcy in “Psych” (2007)

— Dancer in “Ten” (2005)

OMDb // Stacker

Mary Anderson

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (4/3/1918)

– Died: 4/6/2014

– Known for:

— Alice MacKenzie in “Lifeboat” (1944)

— Eleanor Wilson in “Wilson” (1944)

— Maybelle Merriwether in “Gone with the Wind” (1939)

OMDb // Stacker

Sharon Warren

– Born: Opelika, Alabama, USA (not available)

– Known for:

— Aretha Robinson in “Ray” (2004)

— Jolene in “Glory Road” (2006)

— Amora in “Amora: The Inquisition” (2003)

OMDb // Stacker

Asa Maynor

– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (9/22/1936)

– Known for:

— Mrs. Riley in “Conquest of the Planet of the Apes” (1972)

— Connie Hayward in “Man Beast” (1956)

— Stewardess in “The Twilight Zone” (1963)

OMDb // Stacker

Ashlyn Henson

– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (1/28/1991)

– Known for:

— Kegger Dancer in “Footloose” (2011)

— Warehouse Girl in “The Vampire Diaries” (2011)

— Female Spelunker in “ZombieCON” (2018)