BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In an interview on the “Today” show Tuesday morning, the mother of Carlee Russell maintained that her daughter had been abducted during the two days she had gone missing last week.

Talitha Robinson-Russell, joined by husband Carlos Russell, told NBC News correspondent Priscilla Thompson that they were filled with joy when their daughter returned Saturday night.

“We tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state,” Talitha said. “So, we had to stand back and let medical professionals work with her.”

Talitha said Carlee is currently having to deal with the “trauma of people just making completely false allegations about her.” She and Carlos declined to share what Carlee told them when she returned home, citing the ongoing investigation.

Talitha also said that during the two days police searched for her daughter, there were many calls and texts from people “maliciously” lying to them.

“I just didn’t know people could be so evil,” Talitha said.

Thompson reported that Hoover police are currently analyzing the initial 911 call and the video released by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Thompson said they are looking at evidence of the crime scene, including her phone that was found “on the roadway nearby.”

During the interview, Thompson asked Talitha and Carlos Russell if they believed Carlee was fighting for her life during those 50 hours.

“Oh, she definitely fought for her life,” Talitha said. “There were moments when she physically had to fight for her life, and there were moments when she mentally had to fight for her life.”

Talitha said Carlee has already given a statement to detectives “so that they can pursue her abductor.” When Thompson asked if they believed an alleged abductor was still at large, Talitha said yes.

“Absolutely,” she said. “Absolutely.”