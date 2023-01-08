FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a man and his wife were shot and killed Saturday night in Foley.

According to officials, deputies were called to a home off Greenway Drive for a domestic incident. The caller said Scott Blackwell was acting strange and was armed with a pistol.

Witnesses told deputies that after the call Scott Blackwell became physically violent with his wife Cindy and shot her. A family member then shot Scott Blackwell, according to the BCSO. The shootings happened before deputies arrived on the scene. Both Cindy and Scott Blackwell died of their injuries.

Officials said information provided to them throughout the investigation showed the family member who shot Scott Blackwell did it to defend Cindy and protect others at the home. This is an ongoing investigation.