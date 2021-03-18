Family grateful for News 19 weather alert during Wednesday’s storms

CULLMAN, Ala. – A family is in high spirits even after Wednesday evening’s storm caused substantial damage to their property in Cullman.

Before the storm Don Fallin said he traveled an hour to make sure his parents were safe.

“My wife and I were down in Winston County where we got a house and we saw the weather coming in, ” he said. “We thought it’d be safe to come back here and keep an eye on my dad and stepmom so we were here last night, you know, watching the weather like everyone else was.”

The Fallin family said they were tuned into News 19 for weather updates.

“We are huge Jason Simpson fans. His key understanding of these small towns and the points here in the town being able to pinpoint exactly where is moving.” Fallon said “We knew exactly where the path was going, like stores and traffic lights and roads. He had all that down to a science. Once we saw it was coming directly towards us, we moved down to the basement.”

Fallin said within minutes. “The heavy wind came in and felt the pressure and the ears pop, knowing that something was about to happen so we quickly moved into the safe room, and in probably two minutes it was over,” he said.

The storm caused quite a bit of damage to the Fallin’s 50 acre property

The roof of a barn had been ripped away. A storage shed, destroyed. Some trees and power lines fell victim as well.

But Fallin said his family quickly pulled together and began surveying the land.

“We contacted all of our family members and immediately. My brother came directly over brought his truck tractor that truck in his trailer and started making the repairs.”

He thinks of it as a family reunion of sorts.

“Under, you know, not ideal circumstances,” he said.

The family’s faith unwavering.

Fallin said he is confident the property will be restored in no time at all.

Thursday afternoon the National Weather Service released preliminary findings that indicate EF-1 tornado damage in Cullman County.