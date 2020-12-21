Falkville woman killed in Sunday morning wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Falkville woman was killed in a wreck Sunday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said Christine Willingham, 82, was killed after failing to yield to a Jeep Cherokee at a stop sign.

The Cherokee crashed into the driver’s side door of the Ford Taurus Willingham was driving, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cherokee and two child passengers, who all weren’t wearing seatbelts, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The wreck occurred on AL-157 at mile marker 12, approximately five miles north of Cullman.