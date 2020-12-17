Fairhope woman still dealing with damaged home three months after Hurricane Sally

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been three months since Hurricane Sally forced a Fairhope woman out of her home. A giant oak tree fell during the storm, crashing into the roof.

“It hasn’t been easy,” said homeowner Alletta Jackson as she walked into the home on Wednesday morning. The home still looks the way it did the day after the storm.

“It’s been hard and my cancer has come back, and that has caused complications with all of it,” she said.

Fortunately, Alletta didn’t receive any injuries during Hurricane Sally. Her home has been vacant since that night. In the meantime, she’s been renting a home nearby.

Her daughter hasn’t had much luck in finding a reliable contractor to show up and do the job, but that changed this week when she posted her mom’s story on Facebook.

“This is what my mom wants for Christmas and the fact that we are probably going to get some movement before Christmas is definitely relieving,” she said. “I’m ready for her to get back in her house that way she can really be stress-free and start to heal while she goes through her cancer treatments,” her daughter said.

Medical bills and rebuilding aren’t cheap, but she’s hopeful one of the referred contractors will show up this week to look at her home. Alletta says people from the community have also offered to help.

“I come by and check the mail every day, but I will not come in because it’s so depressing and I get so upset just seeing the house in the condition that it’s in,” Alletta added.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with added expenses.

