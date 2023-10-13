FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the first full-time, dedicated position overseeing what will soon be the newest public park in Fairhope.

Applications are being accepted for the city’s park ranger, a job that will require a lot of skill —and one that’s vital in day-to-day operations.

“It’ll make it even more special to that person that we hire because this is a unique project for Fairhope. It’s one of those legacy projects and something they can be a part of from the beginning,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

So, what are the top qualifications?

“Somebody, of course, who can manage a longleaf pine park, who can do trail maintenance, some of that kind of stuff,” Sullivan said. “It’s something that may be a little outside of the scope if they just worked for like the forestry association, but again going to really be a neat project and something that this park ranger or forester can really take ownership of.”

The park ranger will be based inside a home on what’s known as the Triangle Property, which borders Scenic 98, Highway 98 and Veterans Drive.

Soon work will begin on a multi-phase project that includes trails, outdoor classrooms, an underground tunnel, a kayak launch, and a nature center.

“We’re really going in there and looking at clearings, we’re doing bid packages, looking at some controlled burns to clear some area, so things are moving along,” Sullivan said.

The park ranger will also oversee Knoll Park and Colony Park.

Interested in the job? You better hurry — applications are being accepted through the end of the month.