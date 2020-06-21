Fair weather waterspouts spotted in Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — If you were out on the water around Orange Beach, Gulf Shores or Fort Morgan you probably saw an impressive sight Sunday morning. A series of fair weather water spouts were spotted around the Baldwin County coast.
It’s a rotating tube of air that gets lifted into the clouds. You don’t even have to have rain for a fair weather waterspout. There were probably around a half dozen sightings Sunday morning. Even though they have an easy-going name fair weather waterspouts can still pack a punch with potentially strong winds of 70 miles per hour.
