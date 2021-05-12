FAA grants Alabama $12.28 million for statewide airport infrastructure upgrades

ALABAMA – Over a dozen Alabama airports will be receiving a portion of a more than $12 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced the grants on Wednesday.

The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advances, and equipment and land acquisition.

“This $12.28 million in FAA grant funding will improve airports – both large and small – throughout Alabama, paving the way for growth and increased investment in rural areas,” said Senator Shelby. “Airport infrastructure impacts overall economic success, and as a result of this funding, twelve of Alabama’s airports will receive the upgrades and advances needed to continue serving communities and driving development.”

A total of 13 grants were awarded to local airports in Alabama, amounting to $12,281,867 for the following airport projects:

Albertville Regional Airport-Thomas J Brumlik Field, Albertville, Alabama – $585,965 to reconstruct a taxilane and taxiway

Huntsville, Alabama – $4,568,058 to rehabilitate an access road, taxiway, and terminal building; to seal taxiway pavement surface and pavement joints; and to conduct or update a study Franklin Field Airport, Union Springs, Alabama – $166,666 to acquire land for development