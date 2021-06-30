FAA awards grant money to eight Alabama airports

ALABAMA – Alabama Senator Richard Shelby says eight Alabama airports will benefit from more than $8 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for airport improvements. Two north Alabama airports are on the list. Scottsboro Municipal Airport – Word Field will get almost $95,000 to buy land for development.

Huntsville Executive Airport will receive more than $1.7 million to do an airport-related environmental study and redo a runway.

A total of eight grants were awarded to local airports in Alabama, amounting to $8,296,066 for the following airport projects:

Evergreen Regional Airport-Middleton Field, Evergreen, Alabama – $743,933 to rehabilitate a taxiway

H.L. (Sonny) Callahan Airport, Fairhope, Alabama – $150,000 to acquire land for development

Huntsville Executive Airport-Tom Sharp Jr. Field, Huntsville, Alabama – $1,786,598 to conduct an airport-related environmental study and rehabilitate a runway

Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile, Alabama – $4,844,123 to rehabilitate an apron

Robbins Field Airport, Oneonta, Alabama – $85,469 to conduct an airport-related environmental study and improve drainage and erosion control

Scottsboro Municipal Airport-Word Field, Scottsboro, Alabama – $94,906 to acquire land for development

Shelby County Airport, Alabaster, Alabama – $401,186 to construct, modify, improve, and rehabilitate a hangar

Wetumpka Municipal Airport, Wetumpka, Alabama – $189,851 to mark, light, and remove an obstruction and acquire easement for approaches