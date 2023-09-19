MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is telling travelers they should expect delays on Interstate 65 this week, as well as on US 231.

Paving work will take place on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21 from milepost 319 to 321 on I-65 northbound between Lacon and Falkville.

On Thursday, crews will be paving from milepost 331 to 332 on I-65 northbound just south of Priceville.

Work will take place from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those days, according to ALDOT. Travelers are being told to expect delays due to the closure of the outside lane and plan for additional travel time or alternate routes while crews are working.

This work will happen alongside navigation light maintenance, which will cause closures near the Whitesburg Bridge on US 231 and the Tennessee River Bridge on I-65 throughout the week.

“Work will take place from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, Tuesday, Sept. 19, through Thursday, Sept. 21. Work will begin with the U.S. 231 bridges, then once complete, proceed to the I-65 bridges. Expect delays due to the closure of the outside lane,” ALDOT stated.