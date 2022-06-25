Damage from an EF-2 tornado in Boaz on Sunday, April 12th

ALABAMA (WHNT) – A non-profit has received an $800,000 grant to help low-income Alabamians with legal assistance.

Legal Services Alabama, the statewide legal assistance organization, will use the funds from the Legal Services Corporation to help those impacted by several natural disasters statewide throughout 2020 and 2021, including Hurricanes Sally and Zeta.

LSA will use the grant to create a dedicated disaster response hotline, with attorneys available to address needs for disaster survivors, such as recovery benefits and permanent housing. In a statement, LSA said survivors often require immediate legal assistance to file for FEMA assistance, insurance benefits, and to deal with evictions, unemployment, and document replacement.

Disaster coordinators will oversee the project, as well as conduct extensive outreach efforts between LSA, first responders, and local community leaders to raise awareness of services available for low-income residents.

For more information on LSA and services available to low-income Alabamians, visit the organization’s website.