WINSTON-SALEM, NC. (WHNT) – The sudden delay of the Alabama and Wake Forest baseball game on Saturday stemmed from an ESPN crew member’s death.

ESPN released a statement Sunday identifying Kyle Brown, a director at the company, as the member who had a medical emergency before the start of the Alabama and Wake Forest game. Brown passed away from the medical emergency at the age of 42.

Brown had worked for the company for 16 years and was the winner of two Sports Emmy awards. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

ESPN released this statement regarding the situation:

On Saturday morning, beloved ESPN director Kyle Brown suffered a medical emergency and tragically passed away at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem, N.C. A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team – and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working on a multitude sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night Football and college football. A former Ohio State pitcher, Kyle cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports. His ESPN family wishes to extend our deepest condolences and full support to Kyle’s loved ones, including his wife, Megan, their four children Makayla (14), Carson (11), Camden (9), and Madyn (6), and their beloved dog Rookie.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.