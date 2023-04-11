ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) deputy was arrested Friday after he allegedly had sexual contact with a woman he arrested, according to a release from ECSO.

Eric Lambeth, 26, was arrested on April 7 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. The alleged incident happened while Lambeth was transporting the woman to jail.

Lambeth is charged with custodial sexual abuse and a felony ethics violation. Lambeth was fired and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center. His bond was set at $45,000 and he was later released.

According to the release, Lambeth worked in the Escambia Jail and was assigned to patrol. He was sent to the academy at the beginning of 2022.