CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Organizers announced the lineup for 2024’s Rock the South music festival Monday morning.

Eric Church, HARDY, and Jelly Roll are set to headline the festival. Other artists include Oliver Anthony, Parker McCollum, Warren Zeiders, and Big & Rich featuring Gretchen Wilson.

Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Alan Jackson are just some former performers.

Rock the South 2024 will take place from July 18-20 in Cullman.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on November 3 at 10 a.m. with pre-registration beginning October 30. Pre-sale will start on November 1.

More information regarding ticket purchasing can be found here.