ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WHNT) — Enterprise Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Police say 15-year-old Autumn Twitty was last seen near Windsor Way in Enterprise around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, May 21. Officials say she was wearing a Florida State tee shirt and black jogging pants.

Twitty is described as a 15-year-old white girl, 5’8, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair.

If you have any information related to Twitty’s whereabouts, contact Enterprise Police at 334-347-2222 or call 911.