ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was arrested after shots were fired into an Enterprise home, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, August 9, officers with the Enterprise Police Department responded to shots being fired in the 100-block of Woodfield Place.

Once at the scene, officers found that a resident in the area had shot into another neighbor’s home.

Law enforcement then requested assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Tactical Team after negotiations to surrender failed with the suspect.

On Wednesday morning, August 10, police say that the suspect surrendered without incident.

61-year-old Kenneth Young of Enterprise was arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied home, second-degree stalking and menacing.

Young was taken to the Coffee County Jail. Additional charges may be pending.