DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An Assistant Principal at Enterprise High School was arrested over the weekend and is facing a domestic violence charge.

According to Dothan Police, Tracy Cantlope was arrested on Sunday, April 30, after getting into a verbal altercation with a family member that turned physical.

Police say the victim complained of pain but there were no signs of physical injuries.

Cantlope was charged with domestic violence in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and bonded out of the Dothan City Jail.

It is unknown who exactly was involved in the altercation, but the Enterprise High School faculty page states Cantlope, a Dothan native, is married with three children and has been an educator for 17 years.

Enterprise High School Principal Stan Sauls said they have been made aware of the situation and they take any accusation seriously.