Employees continue union push at Bessemer Amazon facility, leader testifies to U.S. Senate Budget Committee

An Amazon worker from the Bessemer facility testified before the U.S. Senate’s Budget Committee Wednesday.

She described working conditions at the warehouse as ‘grueling’.

Jennifer Bates, who has been the face of the Bessemer union push, testified virtually.

She said once the company found out the workers were trying to form a union, they started putting signs up around the warehouse and holding mandatory meetings; advocating why a union was a bad idea.

Amazon did not deny doing any of those things in a statement issued Wednesday, but company officials said Amazon is following all National Labor RelationsBoard rules and guidelines in the state.

The statement said in part “we encourage people to speak with the hundreds of thousands of Amazon employees who love their jobs, earn at least $15 an hour, receive comprehensive healthcare and paid leave benefits.”

According to the union, roughly eighty-five percent of the workers at this large warehouse are Black, and most are women.

Many complain about grueling work, unsafe conditions, with inadequate bathroom and meal breaks.

Bates testified that the work is grueling because of all the walking that she has to do in the facility. which is the size of 14 football fields.

She said she wants more set break times, to be treated with respect, and for workers to be paid more than the $15 dollar/hour minimum wage the company currently pays.

The nearly 6,000 workers at the Bessemer warehouse have until the end of March to vote on whether they want to unionize.