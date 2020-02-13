Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old Birmingham girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Authorities have issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old girl that could be traveling with a 19-year-old male.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported Katherine Bonilla was last seen around 9 p.m. at her home in Birmingham on February 11.

Police describe Katherine Bonilla as being Hispanic, 5’3″ tall, weighing 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. They did not release a description of the male or the vehicle they may be traveling in.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Katherine Bonilla, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-7777 or call your local law enforcement office.