Efforts start to reopen Alabama beaches

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. – There’s now an effort to reopen Alabama’s beaches in Baldwin County.

The recommendation from Alabama lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth could be presented to Governor Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris soon.

AL.com reports that Gulf Shores sent a list of recommendations that called for beaches to reopen for limited recreational activity May 1st, like walking, running, surfing, swimming, and fishing-

This is as long as social distancing guidelines were taken seriously.

In the recommendation, the city would be able to reopen beaches for normal activities— subject to the current social distancing guidelines, May 15th.