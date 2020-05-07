Education Budget $320 million short of Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposal, doesn’t include teacher raise

This afternoon the Alabama House of Representatives passed the largest education budget in state history.

And while it’s $91 million more than this year’s budget, it’s over $300 million short of what Governor Kay Ivey proposed before the current economic downturn.

The Education Trust Fund is fueled by sales and income tax collections, two revenue streams hit hard by the pandemic.

The $7.2 billion budget passed 76 to 1 after about an hour of debate.

The state’s Pre-K program as well as the two year college system got increases.

The budget doesn’t include a proposed 3% pay raise for teachers.

“We have a few changes with the senate version on the general fund, so it would have to go back to them, and if they agree it could go to the Governor’s office tomorrow,” said Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark.

The only representative to vote against it was Representative Andrew Sorrell from Muscle Shoals.