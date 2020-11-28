Early voting faces uncertainty in Alabama despite record absentee votes

by: Associated Press

People wait in the rain to vote in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said a record number of absentee ballots have already been cast this year in the election. Some counties allowed Saturday voting for the first time. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabamians voted by absentee ballot in record numbers this year, but the push to allow more early voting faces uncertainty.

Some Alabama lawmakers have said they will push to allow early voting, or no-excuse absentee voting, every year in the state, but the outlook for such legislation is unclear in the GOP-controlled Alabama Legislature.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, a Republican, has supported no-excuse absentee voting in the past but said it is ultimately the Alabama Legislature’s decision.

