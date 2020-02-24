DSV scheduled cargo flights between China and Huntsville to cope with coronavirus constraints

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The deadly coronavirus outbreak in China is causing airlines to scale back services and now the global-freight industry is suffering, according to DSV Panalpina.

The company stated that starting on February 25 they plan to operate a Boeing 747-8 freighter airplane three times per week, east and westbound, between Huntsville, Alabama in the US (HSV) and Shanghai (PVG) in China.

Full statement:

Due to the risk of spreading of the coronavirus (COVID-19), multiple airlines have either suspended or reduced the number of flights to and from Mainland China. As a consequence, there is an estimated 5,000 tons less capacity available per day.

Determined to assist our customers in tackling some of the resulting backlogs and offset supply chain disruptions, DSV offers a unique solution via our charter network.

Beginning 25 February, DSV will operate a Boeing 747-8 freighter airplane three times per week, east and westbound, between Huntsville, Alabama in the US (HSV) and Shanghai (PVG) in China.

The solution ensures that DSV will be fully in control of the capacity available on this charter solution. Taking advantage of the Huntsville hub and spoke model, we can connect all continents via our DSV controlled charter network and ensure DSV ground handling at uncongested airports. In Huntsville, express connections are available to and from Latin-American countries and Canada.