ALABAMA (WHNT) – Driver’s license offices across Alabama are once again open to the public.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency completed an upgrade to the new Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS), replacing a previous system that had been used for nearly two decades.

The new system consolidates tremendous amounts of data – some dating back to 1970 – into one unified, modern system that adds several online services for the first time, hopefully cutting down on wait times that had become all too common for Alabamians before offices closed for the upgrade on April 18.

First-time applicants will now be able to fill out their information online before visiting a driver’s license office. In addition, everyone can now go online to:

Update their address

Pay and reinstate their license

Upload federal Department of Transportation medical cards

View Transportation Security Administration Hazmat background checks

Eligible foreign nationals can also be issued duplicate licenses

Appointments can still be made for a visit to an ALEA Driver’s License Office as well. To see all the online services LEADS has to offer, visit ALEA’s online driver’s license services website.